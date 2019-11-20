Coming soon: A direct plan in all PMS schemes just like MFs

After fine-tuning mutual funds in the past few years and making them more transparent and investment-friendly, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has turned its focus to portfolio management services (PMS) funds.

SEBI today announced that minimum investment in a PMS scheme will now go up to Rs 50 lakh, up from Rs 25 lakh at present. Also, net worth requirement of portfolio managers will now go up to Rs 5 crore, up from Rs 2 crore.

SEBI had constituted a working group to review SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993 earlier this year. Earlier today at the board meeting, SEBI reviewed the suggestions made by the committee as well as the public comments it had invited on the proposals.

At the sidelines of the press conference that followed the SEBI board meet earlier today, Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole Time Member at SEBI told reporters that the revised guidelines will also mandate all PMS schemes to have a direct plan.

This is akin to mutual funds where investors who do not wish to engage the services of a distributor can invest with the fund directly, at a lower cost.

Additionally, distributors who have cleared the NISM (National Institute of Securities Management) examination and are registered with the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI -- the mutual fund industry’s trade body) will also now get to sell PMS schemes.

Buch also said that PMS schemes will have to report fund performance in a uniform way. "This (past) performance will be after-costs so that investors know that what is being reported is what they will actually get in their hand," she said.

Buch reiterated that many times SEBI has observed that the way PMS schemes report their performances to their investors are different as opposed to the format in which they report the same to SEBI. "Expect standardisation to come here as well," Buch said, adding that the performance reporting will include PMS' investments as well as cash holdings.

While Buch said that SEBI will not cap charges that a PMS levies, the PMS will have to state upfront the range of expenses upfront, in the client-manager agreement.

Operating expenses though will now be capped at 0.5 per cent, excluding brokerage charges.

Buch added that the revised guidelines will also put restrictions on how much a PMS’ in-house distribution arm can sell such schemes.

The revised guidelines will also mandate PMS to state exit loads clearly and upfront in the client-manager agreement. Here also, Buch said that there will not be any SEBI-mandated limit.

However, to make matters more transparent, Buch said that PMS schemes will now have to give an illustration of performance and costs to new investors. “The illustration will talk about how an investment of Rs 50 lakh will be subjected to various charges and costs in detail, how each of the deductions will be made before investors get to see the amount they will get in hand,” Buch said.