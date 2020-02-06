Coming in July, a digital payments index: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed the creation of a digital payments index (DPI) by July 2020. This index will indicate the level of digitalisation prevailing in the country. “The DPI would be based on multiple parameters and shall reflect the penetration and deepening of various digital payment modes,” says the RBI’s statement. Like stock or commodity indices, this benchmark will reflect the progress of digitisation in the country.

The government and central bank have been working on enabling the adoption of cashless payment modes that include, digital mobile wallets, debit and credit cards, internet banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.

Global practice

Globally, there is a trend towards measuring the extent of digitalisation in economies, from a personal consumption expenditure perspective. Mandar Agashe, Founder and Vice President of Sarvatra Technologies says, “Forming digital payment index is a good initiative. It will help regulator and government understand how digital payments adoption is happening around the country.” Experts in the field of digital payments believe that the digital payment index data will have classification of urban, semi-urban and rural geographies to analyse the kind of digital payments that are gaining acceptance.

Says, Murali Nair, President of Zeta’s Banking Business, “It will be more of an industry benchmark and will give an indication of how digital payment is performing year on year.”

The DPI will help understand the impact of any actions taken by the regulator or government on digital payment services. For instance, the government recently scrapped merchant discount rates (MDR) on payments made through Rupay debit cards and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The index will determine if the actions taken are helping in the growth of digital payments.

Nair says, “The devil will be in the details once the DPI is constituted. It will be interesting to watch as to which entity would construct this index and how diligently the task is done.” This will determine the success of the digital payment index.