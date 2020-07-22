App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out: These banks offer the lowest home loan interest rates

RBI has cut the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 percent and reduced the reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.35 percent in its last monetary policy meeting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

To revive the economy that has taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started lowering policy rates.

It has cut the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 percent and reduced the reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.35 percent in its last monetary policy meeting. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Experts recommend investors to own a home as it helps one acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. However, investors should be careful while purchasing real estate given that construction of several housing projects in India continue to be delayed or stalled for many years.

A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan amount but also the tenure, which can spread over 15 years or more. The total amount that one pays can be double of what one borrowed. It is among the cheapest loans available and usually it is the only way a person can buy a house.

India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers home loans starting at 6.95 percent, while other public sector banks have been offering loans as low as 6.7 percent.

Check out the lowest home loan interest rates of some key banks
BankInterest rates
Union Bank of India6.7-7.15%
Bank of India6.85- 7.85%
Bank of Baroda6.85-8.35%
Central Bank of India6.85-9.05%
Punjab & Sind Bank6.9-7.25%
Canara Bank6.9-8.90%
HDFC Bank6.95-7.85%
ICICI Bank6.95-8.05%
Punjab National Bank7-7.6%
State Bank of India7-7.85%
Indian Bank7%
Indian Overseas Bank7.05-7.3%
Bank of Maharashtra7.05-8.45%
UCO Bank7.15-10.45%
IDBI Bank7.5-9%
Source: Bank websites
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Business #Economy #personal finance

