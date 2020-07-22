Check out: These banks offer the lowest home loan interest rates

To revive the economy that has taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started lowering policy rates.

It has cut the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 percent and reduced the reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.35 percent in its last monetary policy meeting. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Experts recommend investors to own a home as it helps one acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. However, investors should be careful while purchasing real estate given that construction of several housing projects in India continue to be delayed or stalled for many years.

A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan amount but also the tenure, which can spread over 15 years or more. The total amount that one pays can be double of what one borrowed. It is among the cheapest loans available and usually it is the only way a person can buy a house.

India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers home loans starting at 6.95 percent, while other public sector banks have been offering loans as low as 6.7 percent.

Bank Interest rates Union Bank of India 6.7-7.15% Bank of India 6.85- 7.85% Bank of Baroda 6.85-8.35% Central Bank of India 6.85-9.05% Punjab & Sind Bank 6.9-7.25% Canara Bank 6.9-8.90% HDFC Bank 6.95-7.85% ICICI Bank 6.95-8.05% Punjab National Bank 7-7.6% State Bank of India 7-7.85% Indian Bank 7% Indian Overseas Bank 7.05-7.3% Bank of Maharashtra 7.05-8.45% UCO Bank 7.15-10.45% IDBI Bank 7.5-9%

Source: Bank websites