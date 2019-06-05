Changed jobs? Here's how you file your tax returns

As a salaried individual, shifting jobs is a part of your professional life. In case you’ve changed jobs during FY 2018-19, you will find yourself getting two Form 16s. If you’re worried about how to file your returns, here is a simple description of the process.

A Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer to its employees, detailing the taxes deducted from salaries. The form is divided into two main parts–Part A and Part B. Part A provides a month-wise summary of the income credited to an employee’s account during a year, along with the amount of taxes deducted. Also, Part A consists of the details of the employer and employee such as addresses, PAN of the employee and employer, and also the TAN((Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number) of the employer. Part B provides a detailed break-up of salaries paid and helps a taxpayer fill his taxable components in the ITR(Income Tax Return) form.

Taxing two salaries

In case you have changed jobs during the year and have shared your previous salary details with your new employer, then your Form 16 will have the computed number from the previous salary. However, in case you haven’t informed your current employer of your previous salary break up, you may have to pay some extra tax. Adding two salaries pushes you up a tax slab or if deductions were considered by both the employers.

At this point, you can take professional help or file your ITR yourself. If you plan to e-file your returns, you can do it on the government portal. Log on to <https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in>

Before you begin, make sure you have both your Form 16s with you. Pick the correct ITR form, fill in the necessary details such as an address, full name and email address. Now begin filling your ITR. You should be able to locate details such as gross salary, exempt allowances and perquisites in your Form 16. These have to be reported under the head ‘income from salary.’

You can also choose to file your return on any of the online e-filing websites. You can upload multiple Form 16s and these platforms can then automatically populate your tax return. Those who have more than one Form 16 and are filing ITR-2 have to report salary earned from each employer separately. Again, this information can also be auto-populated by uploading your Form 16s.

Declare old salary

Please note, if you haven’t mentioned the details of your previous salary to your new employer, the new company may not factor it in and consequently deduct lower tax. Likewise, if your new employer is unaware of the 80C deductions allowed by your previous employer, you may end up getting two-fold deductions. If such a situation arises you’ll have to look at tax calculations while filing your returns. You are likely to have some tax payable due to the above reasons. Do verify the tax due and make a payment and then prepare to e-file your tax return.

Henceforth, make sure you disclose the details of previous employment to your new employer, so you don’t have to pay extra tax at the time of filing your tax return. Also, collect your Form 16 from the previous employer well in time, so that you are able to file your tax return within the due date.