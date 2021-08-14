"Carpe Diem" is the financial flavor this independence season!

Remember when, in the cult-favorite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the free-spirited, lively Laila (Katrina Kaif) asks the broody, workaholic Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) to “Seize the day, my friend. Pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, Phir 40 ke baare mein sochna?”

A recent survey by Slice, a popular credit card challenger of almost 2000 individuals aged 18-30, also revealed a similar instinctive and untamed, Laila-ish financial streak of the Indian youth, with around 73 percent of the respondents responding to financial independence as “living in the moment”, as opposed to just 16 percent of them, who preferred “planning for the future”. Albeit not negative, the generational difference of mindset was also evident, with 3 in 4 respondents believing that their idea of financial freedom is very distinct from that of their parents.

With Carpe Diem being the motto of the moment, most youngsters (34 percent) define financial independence to be “the power to spend on whatever they desire”. Come to think of it, much like we owe a major part of India’s 75-year young independence from the British to the passion, vigor, and resilience to our raw and young freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh (23), Rajguru (22), Sukhdev (23) and Chandra Shekhar Azad (24), young India today is perhaps, set on the same trajectory in terms of taking charge and being the drivers of their financial freedom by various means- breaking free from the shackles of a typical 9-5 corporate job, living their dreams, without having to worry about a constant stream of income and more!

"For me, financial independence is more about having the ability to decide, work and live my life on my own terms, without having to be dictated by my financial situations. And for that, I believe it is important to smartly balance between living in the moment and also, building your future", said 24-year-old Himanshi Gupta, who works as an Actuarial Trainee with a Gurugram-based firm.

Also, another fascinating and liberating aspect that the survey revealed was the freedom of unconventional choices that the young did not shy away to make when it comes to partnering with financial institutions that complements their aspirations.

A whopping 65 percent credited the financial institutions they engage with a big part of their journey, but an even higher figure of 80 percent preferred brand experience over brand legacy, which means that it's not just established names, but also upcoming, new-age brands that provide a holistic financial experience that have a solid shot at success, given that 77% wanted to look beyond their banks to meet their changing aspirations.

For most (25 percent), financial independence also meant pursuing their preferred career and earning money, prefacing the importance of choice over money. But unsurprisingly, many (20 percent) wanted to go nomadic and explore the world at their own pace, an idea almost every young individual resonates with. Consequently, buying a home (4 percent) ranked the lowest, with the young choosing to spend on experiences rather than traditional asset classes.

“There is nothing more liberating than feeling financially independent and for Gen-Z and millennials today, true financial independence is about having opportunities that help them make the most of NOW. They want access to the best and want that best instantly. For us, at Slice, customer experience is at the foundation of our endeavors. Financial companies everywhere need to realize that they have to reinvent legacy models if they want to truly be a long-term partner of today’s youth,” elaborated Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO of Slice.