Canara Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates effective February 8; Check latest rates

Canara Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from February 8, 2021, on all deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The bank has cut FD interest rates on deposits maturing in a year and raised interest rates on FDs with tenure between two years and 10 years.

Canara Bank will offer a 2.95 percent interest rate for term deposits with a maturity period of 7 to 45 days. The bank will give 3.9, 4.0 and 4.45 percent for FDs with maturity periods 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days, respectively, to less than a year after the revision.

The bank has slashed the interest rate by 5 basis points (bps) for FDs maturing in one year. These FDs will now fetch 5.20 percent interest rate. The bank will offer an interest rate of 5.20 percent for term deposits maturing in above one year to less than two years.

The bank will give 5.40 percent for FDs with two years to three years. The state-owned bank will now give a 5.50 percent interest rate for three years to ten years tenure.

Maturity period Interest rates 7 days to 45 days 2.95% 46 days to 90 days 3.90% 91 days to 179 days 4% 180 days to less than 1 Year 4.45% 1 year 5.20% Above 1 year to less than 2 years 5.20% 2 years & above to less than 3 years 5.40 % 3 years & above to less than 5 years 5.50% 5 years & above to 10 Years 5.50%

For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.95 percent to 6 percent after the latest revision. Canara Bank gives 50 basis points more than the general customers to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 years. Earlier, the bank had revised the interest rates on FDs on November 16 2020.