Can you get income tax deductions on dependent’s disability? Here’s what all you need know

Often we take care of people who suffer from some disability and for their treatment we spend lots of money, including taking care of their health, their nursing and another basic requirement. But, have we ever claimed those expenses for deductions to save taxes? In fact, the income tax laws have a deduction clause for expenditure incurred on medical expenses for dependents in case of disability which may not be known to many but can be very useful when it comes to saving taxes.

Here are few things to know before you claim deductions against the expenses made towards a disabled person during a financial year.

What diseases are covered under disability?

Disability is as defined under the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India told Moneycontrol that under this Act, disability includes blindness, low vision, leprosy-cured, hearing impairment, locomotor disability (disability of the bones, joints or muscles leading to substantial restriction of the movement of limbs or any form of cerebral palsy), mental retardation, mental illness.

“It also includes autism, cerebral palsy and multiple disabilities as per the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999,” she added.

How to avail such deduction?

Srividya, Senior Manager, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP explained the following scenario with some real-life situation where such a deduction will be available.

Mr A has a brother, impacted by autism, and is looking to see whether he is eligible for such deductions. Mr A is under the impression that he cannot get any tax benefit for the expenses incurred in maintaining his brother who is primarily dependent on him. He also has a friend who has been abroad for a few years and has a similar situation.

“Presuming that Mr A is a resident of India and has met all criteria indicated above, he will be eligible for this deduction. However this deduction is not available to his friend who has been out of India for quite a few years and is considered as a non-resident,” she added.

What are the benefits available?

The benefit is available for medical expenses incurred for, by a resident of India. The expenses could be towards nursing, training and rehabilitation as well. “The quantum of deduction eligible is Rs 75000 per annum. A higher deduction of Rs 125000 p.a. is also available if there is a severe disability,” said Kasturirangan.

Other deduction benefits available

Apart from this, the deduction is also available for amounts paid or deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation or any other insurer or the administrator for the maintenance of a dependent, being a person with a disability. Such schemes should provide for the payment of annuity or lump sum amount for the benefit of the disabled dependent, in the event of the death of the taxpayer.

Dependents for this purpose include the spouse, children, parents, brothers and sisters who are wholly or mainly dependent on the tax payer for support and maintenance. It is also to be noted that such dependents should not have claimed a deduction for self in their tax return; in other words, the double deduction is not permitted.

Requirements to claim a deduction

A copy of the certificate validated by either the neurologist or civil surgeon or the chief medical officer in a government hospital should be attached with the return of income to be filed; all details to be provided in the prescribed form. Given the online filing of tax return, the certificate may need to be produced when the tax officer requests for the same. The benefit can be claimed through the employer at the point of tax withholding. However similar documentation will need to be submitted to the employer.

Conclusion

The Income Tax Act provides deductions for health related expenses. “It is important to understand opportunities for optimising one’s taxes, check out the relevant provisions, make sure that the related documentation is available and reflect the claim in tax returns,” said Srividya.