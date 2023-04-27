 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can you afford to take FinFluencers seriously?

Roshni Nayak
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

From retiring early, how to start an MF SIP to picking tomorrow’s multibaggers shares, FinFluencers appear to have an answer to all your money questions. But finance is not meant to be jazzed up. Simple rules still work

Financial literacy is the foundation of a healthy financial life. Knowing the basics of personal finance help in taking wise decisions and, most importantly, avoiding the wrong ones.

While financial literacy and money management as a life skill has not been an integral part of our education system, social media has been more or less making up for that huge gap.

Particularly in the last decade, people have been lapping up information on personal finance in the form of blogs, videos, infographics, newsletters, podcasts, and so on.

In that context, social media has been a big boon in spreading financial awareness and helping people get through a labyrinth of information. YouTube has been particularly popular; investors find on it videos on a diverse range of personal finance topics like investment planning, stock trading, mutual funds, market outlook and insurance, etc.