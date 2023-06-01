Can arbitrage funds sustain the momentum?

ARBITRAGE FUNDS ARE ATTRACTIVE

Arbitrage mutual funds, which make money on the price differential between the cash and futures markets, received Rs 3,716 crore of inflows in April.

Assets under management for arbitrage schemes stood at Rs 71,106 crore as of April 30, 2023. The monthly data has been released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The removal of long-term capital gains tax benefits on debt funds is partly responsible for a shift in investor’s money. But arbitrage funds are not a replacement for debt funds.

Arbitrage funds are expected to be a beneficiary of the decision of taxing capital gains on investments in debt funds without indexation. Recent derivative expiry notes released by mutual fund houses are vocal about the optimism around the spot-futures arbitrage strategy.

What is on offer?

Arbitrage funds buy shares in the cash market and at the same time sell them in the futures market. The difference in the prices is pocketed at the time of expiry by reversing the positions.

Although the fund manager is transacting in the stocks and derivatives, since the positions taken are held until expiry with a clear intention to capture the price difference, the market movements do not matter to the investor.

In the long term, the returns generated by these funds typically track the yields on the instruments in the money market. Since these schemes transact in stocks and futures and allocate a minimum 65 percent to these, they are considered equity funds for the purpose of taxation.

The gains on units held for more than one year are taxed at 10 percent if the gains exceed Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. If units are held for less than one year, the gains are taxed at 15 percent. This augurs well for investors in higher income tax brackets, looking to generate debt fund-like returns.

“Returns offered by the arbitrage funds depend on level of interest rates in the economy, market sentiment and assets under management of arbitrage funds chasing the spot future arbitrage opportunities,” says Bhavesh Jain, Fund Manager-Hybrid & Solutions, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

An upward trending market as well as a volatile market are positive for arbitrage funds, especially if we are in a high interest rate regime.

“In bearish phases the returns suffer. However, if the investor has an investment horizon of around 6-12 months, she can expect money market returns with an equity taxation,” Jain adds.

Will they do well?

As per Value Research, in last three months and one year ended May 29, 2023, arbitrage funds as a category delivered 1.66 percent and 5.21 percent, respectively. The sentiment in the stock markets appears buoyant as Nifty as well as Midcap indices have posted gains in previous expiry.

“The markets in CY2023 would be volatile due to global macro uncertainty. Volatility in the markets is expected to churn the arbitrage portfolio and generate good returns,” said an arbitrage expiry note for May 2023 released by JM Financial Mutual Fund.

A few of the closely tracked events in June series will be developments around India’s GDP figures, advent of the monsoon in the mainland (expected on June 4), the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting and the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting, it added.

“The arbitrage industry saw more than Rs. 5,100 crores of inflow during April 28 to May 25, 2023. The corpus of the industry is still lower as compared to the recent peak and hence, we believe that there is still sufficient room for the category to grow further,” said Invesco Mutual Fund’s note on Invesco India Arbitrage Fund for May 2023.

Though the stage appears to be right for arbitrage funds, investors should not forget that the recent consultation paper by Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed including brokerages paid and securities transaction tax (STT) cost in the expense ratio of the scheme, among other things.

Many top officials from the industry, on condition of anonymity, had expressed reservations on this, stating that arbitrage funds and other hybrid funds may not remain viable at current cost structures if this goes through given the high portfolio turnover they see.

Regular plans of arbitrage funds charge around 81 basis points to 121 basis points towards expenses, as per Value Research. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

What should you do?

Gautam Kalia, head-investment solutions, Sharekhan, recommends arbitrage funds to investors with investment tenure of more than six months.

“Currently the arbitrage spreads are at attractive levels and the market volatility will keep it at elevated level,” he added.

Some wealth management outfits are also recommending these schemes for the long term as a tax-efficient alternative to debt funds.

Investors however should remember that there is an expectation that the interest rates may come down gradually. In that case, the returns on arbitrage funds too will fall.

Also, if too many investors start chasing arbitrage funds, the spreads will compress, resulting in lower than liquid fund yields, which was the case last year. In CY2022, liquid funds gave on an average 4.72 percent returns compared to 3.91 percent returns given by arbitrage funds.

“Investors in high tax bracket should consider arbitrage funds with minimum three months timeframe. But keep reviewing your investments as over time, changes in market sentiment and changes in investors’ interest in arbitrage strategy will lead to change in expected returns,” says Rupesh Nagda, founder and Managing Director, Family First Capital.

Arbitrage funds should not be used as a replacement of liquid funds or overnight funds. They are not perfect substitute of debt funds investing in high quality bonds. But for investors in the high tax bracket who are comfortable with some amount of volatility in returns, arbitrage funds can be a good fit.