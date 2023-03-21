 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can a mutual fund investing in US fixed income help meet your goals? A Moneycontrol review

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 Year Fund-of-Fund will invest in US short-term treasury securities. But with scores of Indian fixed income bond funds giving higher yields, this might not suit everyone.

Dollar Asset

Bandhan Mutual Fund, erstwhile IDFC Mutual Fund, has launched a new debt scheme with a twist. Called Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 Year Fund-of-Fund (BUSTF), this scheme will give investors an exposure to overseas debt securities through the mutual fund route.

What is on offer?

BUSTF aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by passively investing in units or shares of overseas index funds and / or ETFs which track an index with US treasury securities in the 0-1-year maturity range as its constituents. For this purpose, the scheme will feed into the units of JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 year UCITS ETF. The fund will be benchmarked against the ICE 0-1 Year US Treasury Securities Index.

What works?