Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Are low bank rates making fixed deposits unattractive?

In this edition of Business Insight, find out if fall in fixed deposits (FD) and savings account interest rates is moving to the negative territory.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 115 basis points, which has led to lower deposit rates.

This has resulted in banks’ fixed deposits losing their shine. A spike in consumer inflation and the sharp drop in bank deposit rates means your real return on FDs are negative.

