Business Insight | Decoding SBI’s one-time restructuring scheme for retail loans

State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank to offer a moratorium relief of up to two years to retail borrowers under the COVID resolution framework.

The lender has announced the launch of an online portal for the restructuring of retail loans, as per the framework approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

But what kinds of loans are covered and what is the relief provided? Will there be any change in the pricing of the loan?

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma decodes the all-new one-time loan restructuring scheme launched by SBI.