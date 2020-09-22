172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|business-insight-decoding-sbis-one-time-restructuring-scheme-for-retail-loans-5872211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Decoding SBI’s one-time restructuring scheme for retail loans

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma decodes the all-new one-time loan restructuring scheme launched by SBI.

Moneycontrol News

State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank to offer a moratorium relief of up to two years to retail borrowers under the COVID resolution framework.

The lender has announced the launch of an online portal for the restructuring of retail loans, as per the framework approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

But what kinds of loans are covered and what is the relief provided? Will there be any change in the pricing of the loan?

Close
In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma decodes the all-new one-time loan restructuring scheme launched by SBI.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #business insight #Moneycontrol Videos #SBI loan recast scheme #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.