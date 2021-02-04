Budget’s EPF tax googly: Should you rework your retirement strategy?

Budget 2021 has kept our income-tax rates and slabs constant. But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman found a way to tax the rich.

The interest earned on your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution – statutory and voluntary – of over Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year will now be taxed. In other words, the interest on this excess contribution will now be taxed.

High earners worst-hit

According to the central government, the new rule will affect less than one percent of employees’ provident fund (EPF) subscribers.

Employees’ Provident Fund is a highly popular investment. Interest rates are backed by the government (8.5 percent rate declared for financial year 2019-20) and are the highest among debt instruments. So far, your contributions, interest income as well as redemption proceeds have all been exempt from tax. Budget 2021 changes that. Already last year, Union Budget 2020 had capped tax-free employers’ contribution of EPF or NPS at Rs 7.5 lakh a year.

At present, those in the high-income brackets where annual basic salary is over Rs 21 lakh, will be amongst those affected. Employers are required to mandatorily deduct 12 percent of employees’ basic pay and dearness allowance as EPF contribution and deposit it in EPF. Employers also have to contribute an equivalent amount to the fund, minus 8.33 percent that goes towards employees’ pension scheme.

So, for example, in the case of salaried individuals whose basic annual pay is, say, Rs 21 lakh, the statutory employees’ provident fund contribution will work out to Rs 2.52 lakh. The interest on this ‘excess’ of Rs 2,000 (over the stipulated limit of Rs 2.5 lakh) will be subject to tax. It is likely that the amount will be added to your taxable income every year and taxed as per the slab rate applicable to you. However, you can access your EPF corpus only at maturity or when you make partial, premature withdrawals to fund house purchase, children’s higher education, treatment of critical illnesses and so on.

“The guidelines on computation and taxation will be out in due course. But it is likely that the interest component that has now become taxable will be added to your income every year. It could be taxed on an accrual basis as per the slab rate applicable to you,” says Sudhir Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO, TaxSpanner.com. The interest accumulated over the period of investment is paid to you along with your contribution at maturity. “The finance ministry will prescribe the method of computation. Of the amount earned as interest, there could be a mechanism to display exempt and taxable interest separately,” says Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM Astute Consulting.

If you make VPF contributions, what are your alternatives?

There is little that you can do if your statutory EPF contribution itself exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh, without employers’ intervention in rejigging your salary components, subject to the Code of Wages. However, if you had been voluntarily contributing more than 12 percent of your basic pay through Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), then you may need to re-assess your retirement planning strategy. In VPF, you can even contribute up to 100 percent of your basic pay, and this amount, too, enjoys the same tax benefits as regular EPF contributions. Now, what should you do?

Look at your age, income-tax bracket and risk appetite. If you are a highly-conservative investor sold on the secure returns promise, you can first look at moving the excess contribution to the public provident fund (PPF). That is, if you have not exhausted the annual investment limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. It offers secure, tax-free returns of 7.1 percent. If you have used up the PPF limit too, you can continue with excess contributions in VPF. For the financial year 2019-20, EPFO declared an interest rate of 8.5 percent. Even if you fall in the highest tax bracket of 30 percent, your effective interest rate will work out to 5.8 percent (factoring in 4 percent cess but not surcharge).

“The fine print on how the interest on excess contribution will be computed is not yet clear. But even if it is taxed as per your slab rate, the post-tax rate will still be high,” says Prableen Bajpai, Founder, Finfix Research and Analytics. To be sure, bank fixed deposit pre-tax rates for five-ten years currently hover around 5.4-5.5 percent, so VPF could still work out to be a better option.

“The high EPF interest of 8.5 percent is not guaranteed throughout the investment period. It is reviewed every financial year and could go down further in the coming years. On the other hand, NPS pension funds have delivered impressive returns of more than 10 percent over the years. You could consider shifting the excess contribution to NPS instead,” says Kaushik. NPS contributions qualify for deductions under section 80C within the overall limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, besides additional deduction of Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD (1B). This apart, employers’ contribution to NPS up to 10 percent of your basic pay can also be claimed as deduction under section 80CCD (2).

NPS or mutual funds?

NPS, though, comes with its share of limitations. You can withdraw 60 percent of your corpus as lump-sum once you turn 60, but the balance 40 percent has to be used to purchase annuities. “NPS does not enjoy an EEE status as the annuity income is taxable. It is a low-cost scheme, but offers lesser freedom compared to mutual funds,” says Bajpai. Kaushik, however, feels that NPS is a worthy alternative, given its lucrative return track record over the years.

If you are willing to stomach market volatility risks in the interim, you can also allocate a part of your investments meant for retirement towards equity mutual funds. This is a more tax-efficient option as long-term capital gains of over Rs 1 lakh on equity investments, held for more than a year, attract an LTCG tax of just 10 percent. “You need to factor in your life-stage and investment horizon too. If you are over 50 and closer to retirement, you can look at debt mutual funds. Someone who is 40, with bigger risk appetite, on the other hand, can allocate a larger amount towards equity mutual funds. You need to weigh all the options before taking a call,” says Bajpai.