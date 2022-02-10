Budget tax on crypto assets: A story of lost investment and employment opportunities

Representative image.

Sidharth Sogani

The Union Budget’s triple whammy – 30 percent capital gains tax, 1 percent tax deductible at source (TDS) and inability to offset losses or even carry it forward – casts a dark shadow over this sunrise sector.

Of course, it is quite a relief that we have moved from a 10-year jail and Rs 25 crore fine in the 2018 Bill to a regular tax framework. So, while this recognition is overall a very good thing, but the way the taxes have been proposed, it seems as though the government has taken this decision too hurriedly. This could lead to the loss of new opportunities and industry participants to expand in this space that global leaders like Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are aggressively targeting.

More importantly, any tax strategy needs to be fair to the citizens of the country and encourage them to declare their holdings honestly. Given the small number of taxpayers and the presence of excellent tax planners, a flat rate of 30 percent may encourage people to find ways to get around these stringent tax laws. Ideally, a tax rate of 10-15 percent would have made more sense because most investors in the market have holdings of between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Very few invest more than that. A simple way would have been to use the existing slabs, according to income levels, for taxation.

Complications in implementation

For example, not all of the Union Budget’s proposals will be implemented from April 1, 2022. Some will kick in from July 1, 2022, and yet some others, from April 2023. Another important point, the cost of acquisition hasn’t been for existing crypto miners and future industry opportunities where ‘Nodes as a service’ is a huge potential market for the industry. ‘Nodes as a service’, typically provide an API (Application Programming Interface) key that can be used to write to and read from the blockchain. This is an important omission because India is seen as a tech factory to the world because of its immense talent and infrastructure. And if regulated properly, it has the potential to become a ‘multi-billion dollar’ market. Currently, we are at the crossroads of a potentially massive opportunity loss that could change the fortunes of its people and the country. For global companies and exchanges, such strict guidelines and inconsistencies are a clear ‘red flag’.

Another disconcerting fact is the taxation on any income received by a trust will be taxed at 30 percent. We must not forget that one of the biggest crypto-led charity initiatives in India, focused on Covid, raised hundreds of millions of dollars in a matter of weeks (cryptorelief.in). A tax of 30 percent will discourage philanthropy as well. What is discouraging is that start-ups get a tax rebate, but cryptocurrencies that are going to be at the forefront of the Web 3.0 ecosystem, get heavily taxed. And to be truthful, discouraging new entrants is not going to take India to new highs. Instead. it will encourage them to move out for the benefit of other nations.

There is a reason that Facebook renamed itself Meta (Metaverse - Web 3.0), and Jack Dorsey is building a new decentralized social media platform called Blue Sky. Dorsey also left Twitter to focus on a crypto-focused company (Square). These visionary entrepreneurs have recognized the potential of this ecosystem and have taken the first step towards it. In India, the crypto ecosystem should be regulated with a better tax and encouraging framework, we have an opportunity, and we must embrace it.

Loss of jobs and opportunities

Sample this: Just before the Union Budget, we were getting enquiries from one of the leading crypto exchanges interested in India. Their plans seem to be gone into cold storage now. And it is not just due to the taxation aspect, which anyway is problematic.

What seems to have happened is that the government has taken the easy route because of the complexity of cryptocurrencies. However, India is a huge potential market for crypto due to the population strength we have. But Goods and Services tax compliances, TDS compliances, and a heavy tax rate make it look very difficult for international entities and exchanges to start operations in India and create huge employment opportunities and direct investments in our country. At present, the Indian exchanges and crypto-focused companies employ around 10,000 young Indians. In addition, Indian developers are getting enormous freelance opportunities from across the globe. This will encourage another round of brain drain from our country.

I hope the new regulations will take all these aspects into consideration and provide the industry with enough encouragement so that the international community looks at the Indian market more favourably. This is the moment. We should not lose it.

(The writer is CEO, CREBACO Global)