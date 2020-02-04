App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget strengthens the pension regime through more impetus to PFRDA: Mercer India

It is an important step in enabling a clear direction for providing stimulus to the pension landscape in India

Preeti Chandrashekhar

Pension penetration is high on the agenda of the government. There was a clear direction towards strengthening the segment’s regulator, PFRDA, through various measures.  While one would wait for the fine print to emerge, it is an important step in enabling a clear direction for providing stimulus to the pension landscape in India.  Multiple regulators supervising pension products (annuities, retirement products offered by mutual funds etc. are governed by different regulators) lead to confusion and are an impediment to the growth of the sector.

Another key point announced was the separation of the NPS Trust from the regulatory body for government employees.   There was a mention of a Pension Trust for employees other than those of the Government. This independence is very important for strengthening the level of governance related to managing the Trust and avoiding any conflict of interest with the regulatory role, thus bringing more transparency and benefit to subscribers.  Further details would need to be studied to understand the implementation roadmap.

Close

There was a third connected aspect relating to Universal Pension Coverage with auto enrolment (details yet to emerge) to help subscribers while moving from one job to another.  This should help in protecting the retirement corpus. This strengthens the adequacy of the pension system. Auto enrolment addresses the inertia of people and forces savings to some extent, but it may not be enough on its own to increase savings.

related news

Choice of income tax rates

A different tax structure was announced for Income Tax.  As per the information available at this point in time, one would have a choice between the current tax regime and the new one announced.  There are also restrictions in switching back from a selected tax regime. Further, there was also an announcement of rationalizing the exemptions from the current 100-plus to about 30 under the new regime.  Some exemptions among Provident Fund, National Pension System and other saving vehicles from an employee and employer contribution may not be allowed.

The proposed tax structure does increase liquidity and is expected to boost domestic demand in the short term and may likely impact the savings/investment culture of the taxpayers of India.  This gives more flexibility to the tax payer in deciding between having more in money in the hand and savings through the existing exemptions.   The flexibility implies that a greater responsibility is needed in savings. The role of the individual in planning his or her financial wellness would be more critical and employers would need to play an enhanced role in “nudging” the right behavior towards saving.

(The writer is Business Leader, Retirement, Health and Benefits, Mercer India)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:09 am

tags #NPS) #Pension #PFRDA

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.