Budget 2023: Time to reimagine the new income-tax regime?

Preeti Kulkarni
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The new regime has failed to attract taxpayers. Allowing some deductions as part of Budget 2023 announcements may help, but will also mean diluting the USP of the new system – simplicity and lesser paperwork. Tax deductions on some common and necessary expenses can tilt the scales in favour of the new regime, experts say.

Though the new tax regime, introduced in Budget 2020, was promoted as a simpler, user-friendly system, it has not found many takers.

In fact, many, including even influential voices from within the system, are calling for tweaks to the structure. Former revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj recently called for tweaks to the minimal exemptions regime to make it more appealing to taxpayers.

The new regime rationalised tax slabs but there were fewer tax exemptions. It offered lower tax rates but removed nearly 70 exemptions.

The older tax regime, which offers tax-saver benefits under Section 80C, 80D, 24 and so on, continues to be in force alongside, with taxpayers being allowed the flexibility to choose between the two.

The salaried class has an advantage as they can make a choice every year while filing income-tax returns.

Tax consultants believe that the government ought to consider at least the deductions that are related to routine, necessary expenses under the new regime.