 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Budget 2023: Govt removes tax exemption in traditional insurance policies with premium over Rs 5 lakh

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

The proposal intends to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value

ULIPs with an annual premium of over Rs 2.5 lakh per year have lost this exemption in the 2021 Budget.

Income from traditional insurance policies where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will no more be exempt from taxes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech for the financial year 2023-24.

The proposal intends to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value.

It has been proposed that where the aggregate of premium for life insurance policies — other than unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) — issued on or after April 1, 2023, is above Rs 5 lakh, income from only those policies with aggregate premium up to Rs 5 lakh will be exempt.

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Slab changes and rebates that taxpayers should be aware of