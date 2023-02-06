 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seniors may earn risk-free income on investing up to Rs 1.1 crore. Here's how

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

While existing schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme received a facelift, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a new entrant. There is also the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana. All these offer assured returns.

Even senior individuals contributing to SCSS and health insurance in a planned manner can avoid income tax

Budget 2023 has been a blockbuster for senior citizens looking for risk-free investments to earn assured income. Schemes such as Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) received some facelift as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to increase the maximum investment in these state- backed schemes.

That’s not all. Sitharaman also introduced another scheme, just for women across all ages, called the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC). There is already one scheme for senior citizens – the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY).

All these schemes, put together, will earn a senior citizen couple a monthly income of around Rs 70,500, on an investment of Rs 1.1 crore. These are assured returns.

Here is how the math works out.