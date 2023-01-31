 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Pension income should be made tax-free, says Bajaj Allianz Life CEO

Preeti Kulkarni
Jan 31, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

Changes introduced by the regulator will allow insurance companies to be more flexible in terms of offering products to customers

Allowing corporate agents to tie up with more insurance companies will lead to an increase in competition, which will mean more choices for customers and a drop in mis-selling complaints, says Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Also, deduction on premiums paid on life insurance policies must not be clubbed with other investment and savings products, all of which have a combined upper limit of Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C, he said in an interview with Moneycontrol. Edited excerpts

What are your expectations for Budget 2023?