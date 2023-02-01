Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Countdown begins to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman final full-year Budget

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman may announce tax relief for salary earners, small businesses in her last full Budget before the 2024 polls. There is also a demand for raising exemption limits for home loans with a view to encouraging more people to buy homes
Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: A new personal income-tax regime without exemptions may come up in Budget 2023 along with more slabs so in a push to boost consumption. Sitharaman’s final full-year budget before the 2014 general elections may offer some respite for India's middle class from high rates and inflation. Watch this space
Budget 2023 live updates: Still fastest growing major economy
The pre-Budget Economic Survey projected economy slowing to 6-6.8 per cent in the fiscal year starting April - still remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world - as extraordinary challenges facing the world likely to hurt exports.
Budget 2023 live updates: First normal budget after Covid shock
This will be the first normal budget after Pandemic and amid global geopolitical uncertainties. The priority the FM is expected to be to maintain a reasonably high but stable growth in the medium term andto establish fiscal credibility with a suitable incremental reduction in the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio.
Budget 2023 live updates: What FM can take relief from
Inflation falling below the target and buoyancy in tax collections gives her wiggle room. In her Budget today, healthcare, education and the rural economy may get first call on such revenues as well as sectors that create jobs
Budget 2023 live updates: Broad themes around transportation
-- Accelerating infrastructure spend;
-- Stiffer targets for monetisation of infrastructure assets for all infrastructure-related ministries
-- Gati Shakti becomes the lens for capital outlay
-- Building climate-resilient infrastructure
Budget 2023 live updates: Ports, ships and roads, who will get the most?
Monetisation of terminals will be one area to look out for. Another area of emphasis would be providing and augmenting connectivity (road and rail) across non-major ports.On aviation, enhancing regional connectivity and encouraging more startups in the drones space could happen.
Budget 2023 live updates: More disposable income
Budget 2023-24 may see the FM going for a hike in tax exemption limits. There are reports that say exemptionlimits may go up to Rs 5 lakh from the current Rs 2.5 lakh.
Budget 2023 live updates: What seniors can expect from FM
In addition to the Section 80D benefit, a deduction for medical expenses without any limit for seniors, hike in the deduction limit for interest earned on fixed deposits to counter inflation is expected. For senior citizens (individuals over 60 years of age), a hike is seen in the basic exemption threshold from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, bringing it in line with very senior citizens (individuals over 80 years of age).