Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Countdown begins to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman final full-year Budget

February 01, 2023 / 04:20 AM IST

Budget 2023 live updates: What seniors can expect from FM

In addition to the Section 80D benefit, a deduction for medical expenses without any limit for seniors, hike in the deduction limit for interest earned on fixed deposits to counter inflation is expected. For senior citizens (individuals over 60 years of age), a hike is seen in the basic exemption threshold from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, bringing it in line with very senior citizens (individuals over 80 years of age).