Budget 2023 has made almost every payment abroad costlier

Thinking of investing in foreign stocks, mutual funds and crypto currencies abroad or collecting artwork and high-value items investments such as property and sculptures? Be ready to shell out a higher amount as the Budget 2023-24 has enhanced the tax-collection at source (TCS) on foreign remittance through Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to 20 percent from the existing 5 percent.

For the benefit of students studying abroad and those opting for medical treatment, the TCS rate has been kept untouched at 5 percent of the amount remitted. But investments, gifts and foreign tours exceeding Rs 7 lakh in a year would be impacted starting July 1, 2023.

Who will be impacted?

Indian residents are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year to make investments, study abroad or undergo medical procedures.

Khyati Dharamsi is covering personal finance for the past 15 years. Taxation, insurance, mutual funds and gold are her areas of focus.