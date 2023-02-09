 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Budget 2023 deals a tax blow to REITs and InvITs. Should investors sell?

Lisa Barbora
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

The Budget has proposed taxing the repayment of the debt portion distributed to investors. Experts say that there is value in select REITs and InvITs.

Falling Yields on REIT InVIT

Among the many tax proposals in this year’s Budget impacting investment securities widely used by the rich is a proposal to tax a hitherto tax-free proportion of income distributed by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The finance minister has proposed taxing, at one’s marginal rate of income tax, any repayment of capital arising from distribution by business trusts like REITs and InvITs with effect from April 1, 2023.

The total income arising from such trusts is usually distributed as interest, dividend, rental income or repayment of debt. While income received under the first three categories is taxed in the hands of the investor or unit holder, income received under the category of repayment of debt was not being taxed. The latest proposal will tax this income in the hands of the investor, under the head, ‘income from other sources’.

The genesis of this is a loophole in the structure itself. Any REIT or InvIT has three stakeholders; unit holders or investors, the trust and special purpose vehicles or SPVs through which investments are made.