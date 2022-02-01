Nilesh Shah on Budget 2022: Shortest speech with the longest roadmap for the economy

(Image: Reuters)

In one of the shortest budget speeches in the recent past, the finance minister has laid out one the longest roadmaps for growth. This budget is a partnership budget encouraging public private partnership across sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, defence etc. The government will invest in building blocks for the centenary. The intention is visible from the sharp 35 percent increase in capital expenditure for FY-22. Government has also taken some liberty on the fiscal side so that spending can be increased to support growth by revising fiscal deficit to 6.9 percent. The budget covers almost all sectors starting from Agriculture to technology. There has been a lot of emphasis & encouragement in the budget on new-age themes such as digital technology & climate change. There have been no major surprises or shocks in the budget. Government has chosen to go the path of giving the tools for increasing investment, jobs and income in the medium to long term. In other words, the government’s focus has been to teach fishing rather than giving the fish to people.

Thrust on going local

Government continues to focus on local manufacturing and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Earlier when we used to make expenditure on defence, majority of it was imports. This budget states that 68 percent of defence capital outlay will be from local manufacturers. It also states that we can do Public Private Partnership (PPP) for R&D in defence. So private companies and startups can now tie-up with organisations like DRDO. This is huge encouragement to defence industry in India. We have already seen India selling Brahmos missile to Philippines & Vietnam.

On the agriculture side we have been big importers of oil seeds & millets. Now government is talking about organic farming, chemical free farming, encouraging production of oil seeds & millets, river linking etc. All these steps are game changer for the agricultural sector.

Similarly on futuristic technologies there has been a lot of support for electric mobility and talk on interoperability standards, battery swapping policy and giving infrastructure status to data centres to make them eligible for certain concessions. These steps will help position India for the centenary.

The focus on infrastructure continues and is enhanced even further. The PM Gati-Shakti masterplan has the scope to enhance different modes of communication driven by 7 engines of roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. Around 2000 km of rail network has been planned and the highway network is planned to grow by 25,000 kms in FY23.

Financial inclusion

You will need money to provide for all the spending. The government is now taking financial inclusion to the next level by converting 1.5 lakh post office to core banking solution on digital banking in 75 districts. This would aid financial inclusion and shift India’s saving from gold & real estate towards financial assets.

Thus the budget has focused on a lot of different sectors and tried to increase ease of doing business, encourage investments, increase competition and solutions by encouraging startups etc. This translates to increase in economic growth resulting in increased employment.

Through the PLI scheme in 14 sectors there would a potential employment generation of around 60 lakhs with around Rs 30 lakh crore of production. Here the market expectation is of around 1 crore jobs being created directly. This could in fact translate to more than 3 crore indirect jobs as per estimates. Thus a virtuous cycle of increase in growth, investments, jobs would result in increase in per capita income which would support consumption.

On the debt market side the government borrowing is higher than expected. I think the expectation was that the fiscal deficit will come below 6 percent as tax collections were really buoyant. The divestment target for FY 23 has come down to Rs 65, 000 crore. The total estimated revenue receipt increase for FY 23 is just about 6 percent vs 27 percent increase this year. Thus revenue estimates are very conservative on both tax as well the non-tax side. We believe that there is upside to the collection numbers, divestment targets and asset monetization.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the views of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited.