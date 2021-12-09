Budget 2022 expectations: Increase tax benefits on home loan principal and interest

At present, the real estate market seems to be in favor of property buyers, thanks to prices that have remained largely stable in recent years, home loan interest rates that are at decadal lows and availability of many housing options to choose from. However, one important factor that can significantly help home buying demand is the enhancement of tax sops in the upcoming Union Budget 2022. Here are the expectations.

Separate deduction for home loan principal repayment

Home loan principal repayment qualifies for deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Apart from home loans, many other investments and expenses qualify for deduction under the same 80C, which has an upper limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. This limit has not been increased for a long time and there is an expectation that it will get enhanced this year. “Personal tax relief, either by a cut in tax rates or favorably readjusted tax slabs, would definitely be welcome for homebuyers since the last increase in the deduction limit under Section 80C (to Rs 1.5 lakh a year) was in 2014 and an upward revision has been long overdue,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Many are of the opinion that a separate section for deduction of home loan principal repayment should be introduced. “The government should allow a separate deduction of Rs 1.50 lakhs under 80C on the principal repayment of home loans,” says Kanika Gupta Shori, Co-founder and COO, Square Yards. Since section 80C allows a number of investment/expenditures including PF, PPF and life insurance policies, middle-class taxpayers exhaust most of the rebate on the above investment assets before they actually invest in a property. This leaves the taxpayer with little room to claim benefits on loan principal payment. A separate deduction will provide the borrower some relief and ignite his interest in buying a house,” adds Shori.

Enhance deduction on home loan interest

Prevailing interest rates on home loans are below 7 percent a year, but still someone taking a loan of above Rs 30 lakh will not be able claim deduction against the entire interest paid in the initial years. This is because there is a cap of Rs 2 lakh per annum against interest rate deduction under section 24(b) of the Act. “There is a need to hike the Rs 2 lakh tax rebate on housing loan interest rates to at least Rs 5 Lakh – this could kick-start healthier demand for housing, especially in the affordable and mid-segment categories,” says Puri.

Shori echoes the thought. “The government should increase the home loan interest deduction cap of Rs 2 lakh under section 24 (b) in the upcoming budget as it will provide a much-needed relief to homebuyers who have been struggling in the face of substantial increase in prices of essential commodities. To reduce the financial burden of taxes, the interest cap should be extended to Rs 5 lakh so that more homebuyers can look up to the dream of owning a home,” she says.

Redefine affordable housing

In order to boost affordable housing and give additional benefits to taxpayers, the government introduced additional deductions on home loan interest under section 80EE and 80EEA. However, given the criteria such as maximum price, loan amount and size, not many are able to reap the benefit of additional deductions.

“According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, affordable housing is defined on the basis of property size, its price, and the buyer’s income. For instance, affordable housing is a house or flat with carpet area of up to 90 sq. m. in non-metropolitan cities and towns, and 60 sq. m. in major cities and valued up to Rs 45 lakh for both. The central bank’s definition, on the other hand, is based on the loans given by banks to people for building a house or buying apartments. Most importantly, the government must seriously reconsider revising the pricing of homes within the affordable housing budget city-wise,” says Puri. While the size of units as per its definition (60 sq. m carpet area) is fairly appropriate, prices of units (up to Rs 45 lakh) are definitely not viable across most cities. For instance, for a city like Mumbai, a Rs 45 lakh or lower budget is far too low and hence it needs to be increased to at least Rs 85 lakh. As for other top cities, the budget should be increased to at least Rs 60-65 Lakh. With this price revision, more houses will fall within the affordable price tag and hence more buyers can avail of multiple benefits such as lower GST rates at 1 percent without ITC, government subsidies, and the tax deduction of a total Rs 3.5 lakh on interest repayment of home loans. This will attract more buyers to take the plunge,” explains Puri.

If the above expectations are met, it will put more disposable income in the hands of the taxpayers, who are struggling after a couple of tough years with negligible salary increments, inflation and so on.