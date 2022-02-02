Budget 2022: A regulated framework on cryptocurrency taxation is right way forward, says Swarup Mohanty, Mirae Mutual Fund

Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae MF

Over the past few years, the direction of the budget has changed from a near-term focus to a long-term structure. The budget can be viewed by breaking it into three parts; Growth, Recovery and Reforms. The focus on growth has been the clear vision of the government targeting a $5 trillion economy, which was hampered by lockdowns and business slowdowns due to Covid-19.

This budget projects India’s economic growth to be 9.2 percent in the upcoming year, which might look ambitious after the slowdown of the preceding two years, but the capital-intensive budget makes it more realistic.

The budgeted Rs 7.5 lakh crore capital expenditure for the upcoming financial year, which is 37 percent higher than the previous budget, is positive for equity markets and will act as a booster to revive the economy and negate the impact of Covid-19. The government clearly mentioned that the major focus will be on seven engines, namely: Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure, which should result in job creation and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The intent has to be to convert this master plan into execution and the capital expenditure should be evenly spread across the year. In previous years, the spending has been majorly skewed towards the end of the financial year.

Since its first budget in 2014, this government has announced many reforms targeting development in a holistic manner. In today’s budget, incremental allocation of Rs 60,000 crore to ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ to provide tap water to 3.8 crore houses, housing for all with a target of 80 lakh houses, promoting affordable housing for economically weaker sections, and construction of village infrastructure with increasing connectivity demonstrates continuity from the government.

We have seen hiccups when GST was introduced by the government and an adverse market reaction to its implementation. GST collections have reached Rs 1,49,000 crore in January 2022, from Rs 92,000 crore in June 2021.

Now, the focus of the government is more towards making a stronger ecosystem for MSMEs and start-ups. A significant impetus has been provided to start-ups by launching funds with blended capital, raised under the co-investment model through NABARD. Not only this, tax incentives for eligible start-ups have been extended for another year, to March 2023. This will provide a breather and encourage start-ups. Recognising changing times, the government has repealed about 1,490 union laws for ease of doing business.

In every Budget, we look for changes in direct and indirect taxation. Although there has been no significant change on this front, the proposed taxation of virtual digital assets, which includes cryptocurrencies, DeFi (Decentralised finance) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at 30 percent is the first step towards bringing them under regulation. A regulated framework is always the right way forward.

Secondly, the capital gains surcharge has been capped at 15 percent for transfer of assets. Lastly, income tax missed out of assessment can be revised and submitted in two years. Rationalisation and parity is the common thread here.

Overall, market participants have given a green signal to the Budget, as evident from the market reaction. There may be some apprehensions on the expected rise in the fiscal deficit. Bond yields rose to 6.82 percent, indicating fears that in spite of increased revenue collection, the fiscal deficit will be 6.9 percent for financial year 2021-22. This will be seen in light of the fact that the economy, after almost two subdued years, needed an impetus. We believe overall there is an element of consistency in the budget despite the recent headwinds, and India is on the path of economic expansion.