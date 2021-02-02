MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 impact: ULIP sales to be hit, but increased foreign capital to help insurers’ solvency margins

We can expect the sector to continue growing over the next two years, largely driven by LIC

Vighnesh Shahane
February 02, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST

In Union Budget 2021, the Finance Minister announced a slew of measures to aid the recovery of the economy, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a personal finance standpoint of investing in insurance plans, there was only one notable announcement which could affect customers. For ULIPs with an annual premium amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh  or more, the maturity amount, which was earlier tax-free under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, will now be taxable. However, in the case of the unfortunate death of the insured person, the death benefit will continue to remain tax-free. This change could possibly lead to a dent in ULIP sales in the future.

However, from an insurance industry standpoint there were two key announcements, which are moves in the right direction.

Bringing foreign capital

The first is the proposed amendment to the Insurance Act 1938 which will allow an increase in the permissible FDI limit from 49 percent to 74 percent in insurance companies with some safeguards on management and control. Insurance is a capital intensive business and after the pandemic’s impact, many Indian partners are not in a position to invest further capital in their companies. Certain companies also require capital infusion to conserve Solvency Margins. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that further penetration of insurance in India is needed and for that capital infusion is required. The FDI hike will give foreign promoters an opportunity to buy out their cash-strapped Indian partners if required and provide the needed cash infusion.

Another key announcement is the LIC IPO (initial public offering), which will be launched within the next financial year. The pandemic has accelerated the digitalization of the insurance sector, leading to increased growth and penetration. We can expect the sector to continue growing over the next two years, largely driven by LIC. By investing in the IPO, people can participate in the growth story scripted by the overall industry and LIC in particular.

(The writer is MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance)
Vighnesh Shahane
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #insurance #premium #ULIP
first published: Feb 2, 2021 01:54 pm

