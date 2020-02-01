Budget 2020: Tax dispute resolution and faceless appeals introduced

Khyati Dharamsi

In a move to reduce the number of cases stuck in direct tax disputes (4.83 lakh) at various appellate forums, the finance minister announced a new scheme called Vivad se Vishwas.

This scheme allows those facing tax disputes at either the Income Tax Commissioner level, Income Tax Appelate Tribunal, High Court or the Supreme Court, would be offered a waiver of the interest and penalty involved and would be required to pay only the disputed tax amount.