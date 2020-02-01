App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:42 PM IST

Budget 2020: Tax dispute resolution and faceless appeals introduced

Interest and penalty waived on disputed tax before March 31, 2020


Khyati Dharamsi

In a move to reduce the number of  cases stuck in direct tax disputes (4.83 lakh) at various appellate forums, the finance minister announced a new scheme called Vivad se Vishwas.

This scheme allows those facing tax disputes at either the Income Tax Commissioner level, Income Tax Appelate Tribunal, High Court or the Supreme Court, would be offered a waiver of the interest and penalty involved and would be required to pay only the disputed tax amount.

Apart from this, personal interface with tax officers have been reduced by introducing faceless appeals. “Faceless disposal appeals like faceless assessment are the benefits flowing to the taxpayers due to the elevated use of technology. This will help to save time and efforts and also check  corruption,” says Kuldip Kumar, Leader Personal Tax, PwC India.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #assessment #Budget #Income Tax

