Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: How much income tax you will pay for various salaries, exemptions, ages

Our tax partner Deloitte ran the numbers for Moneycontrol and found out that tax deduction benefits actually help lower your taxes more than just lower tax rates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget 2020 announced a new income tax regime in which taxpayers get charged lower income tax rates.

But there's a condition: you have to forgo several tax deductions and exemptions. This would include the most popular one; section 80C deduction limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Other popular tax deduction benefits such as health insurance premium (Section 80D), home loan interest paid (Section 24), house rent allowance (Section 10) and National Pension Scheme (Section 80CCD-1B).

The question is: is the new tax regime so beneficial that it is worth forgoing tax deduction benefits?

The benefit that lower tax plus no deduction benefits may help reduce your paperwork (for instance, no need now to submit your investment proofs), the actual benefits don’t make it worth your while. Especially, if you are claiming multiple deductions.

Below is how much you will pay if you claim only Rs 1.5 lakh deduction, which is the standard exemption typically provided under Section 80C.

Tax payable when you avail only Section 80C tax benefit

Below is how much tax you will pay at various salaries when you avail exemption of Rs 3 lakh.

Tax payable when you avail multiple deductions (standard deduction, Section 80C, section 80D (health insurance), Section 24 (home loan interest paid)

Below is the same calculation as above but for senior citizens (above 60 years of age).

Tax payable when you avail multiple deductions (standard deduction, Section 80C, section 80D (health insurance), Section 24 (home loan interest paid)

Finally, below is a tax calculation for very senior citizens (above 80 years of age).

Tax payable when you avail multiple deductions (standard deduction, Section 80C, section 80D (health insurance), Section 24 (home loan interest paid)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #Income Tax #India

