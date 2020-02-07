App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 focused on increasing purchasing power of people: Kamlesh Rao

The listing of the Life Insurance Corporation is a good move that will bring focus on the sector


Kamlesh Rao

The Finance Minister has presented a balanced budget in spite of the challenges on hand. Revolving around the theme of aspirational India, economic development for all and a caring society, the budget has focused on generation of employment and inclusive growth through increased expenditure on rural economy, infrastructure, MSME and healthcare. In the current economic scenario, the government seemed poised to draw clear plans to bring about long-term change in the economy.

Demographic benefits

Close

As is well-known, the proportion of population in India falling in the productive working age bracket is highest in the world. By focusing on policies aimed at job creation and encouraging entrepreneurship, the government is all set to provide the desired incentives to harness the nation’s demographic dividend. Enhanced tax concessions to start-ups, along with low tax liability for ESOPs, will encourage the culture of entrepreneurship and drive employment. Alongside job creation, the budget focused on increasing the purchasing power of people in the country.

related news

The budget committed to doubling farmer’s income and boost the infrastructure sector. The focus on the same will further promote inclusive growth and enhance consumption. Infrastructure focus will help putting India on a high growth trajectory, provided all the plans are executed on time.

The Finance Minister reinstated the fiscal deficit target of 3.8 per cent for FY20, which was in line with market expectations. Along with this, the finance minister announced significant measures towards strengthening a healthier India. Abolition of Dividend Distribution Tax will make companies distribute surplus corpus to shareholders. However, it will introduce tax at the marginal rate in the hands of investors. Moreover, tax relief to the common man along with simplification of the tax regime will widen the tax base and help revive economic growth.

The budget’s focus on creating a clean, reliable and robust financial sector towards promoting a strong economy had the common man at heart. Towards this end, the increase in the insurance coverage of fixed deposit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh aimed at bridging the trust deficit, increasing financial security and protecting household savings.

The listing of the Life Insurance Corporation is a good move that will bring focus on the sector. If executed well, this will help in meeting the disinvestment target and thus maintain the fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent for FY21. Additionally, with the simplification of the income tax slab and the new tax charter, sectors including life insurance will have to watch out for its implication on 80C investments.

However, broad economic growth and more people joining the formal economy will provide impetus to the growth of the life insurance sector. It will further strengthen the national agenda of building a financially secure society.

This budget is focused towards sustainable growth and long-term growth prospects of the nation. The slew of measures in the budget, especially thrust on rural areas and employment generation showcases the intent of the government in extending from ease of doing business to ease of living – albeit over a longer time horizon.

(The writer is MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:28 am

tags #Budget 2020 #DDT #insurance

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.