you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:06 PM IST

Budget 2019: What the financial services industry stakeholders made of it

Experts give their take on the proposals made in the budget

Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Positives

- Maintaining fiscal prudence by reducing the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for FY 2019-20

- Addressing the NBFC liquidity crisis by providing a partial credit guarantee to public sector banks – this will nudge them to securitize NBFC pools and aid in alleviating the liquidity crisis. Also, the overall direction of recognizing the importance of NBFCs and promising support was a positive

- Boost to the affordable housing sector – additional deduction of Rs.150,000 for interest paid on loans will attract first time buyers

Negatives

- No tax incentives for the common tax payer – this could have propelled consumption led growth

- The market expected the government to take some concrete steps to shore up GST collections

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management

Likes

- Enhanced tax benefit on home loans taken to purchase affordable housing

- Lower GST rate on electric vehicles (EV) from 12 per cent to 5 per cent and tax benefit on loan to purchase an EV.

- Corporate tax rate of 25 per cent extended for companies with annual turnover of Rs 400 cr

Dislikes

- Excessive tax rates of 42.74 per cent for the super rich

- No change in tax structure for middle class

- DDT on share buyback of listed shares introduced at 20 per cent (similar to unlisted shares)

Abhishek Gandhi, Co-Founder & CFO, RupeeCircle

Likes:

- Streamlining KYC norms for NRI investors and allowing FPI investments in debt securities issued by NBFCs

- Tax relaxation for start-ups, no scrutiny on funding and clarity on angel tax shall make fund raising easier

- Free digital transactions is a right step towards a digital economy

Dislikes:

- No mention of P2P platforms or any move to encourage lending through P2P platforms

- Additional tax exemption specifically for start-up or its employees would have been a great step

- Interest income on P2P lending remains fully taxable with no exemptions or loss offsetting to provide impetus to the sector

Saurav Basu, Head, Wealth Management, Tata Capital Financial Services

Likes

- The Budget 2019 has proposed to increase the deduction that can be claimed for interest paid on loans taken for affordable housing by Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for houses valued up to Rs 45 lakh. This will boost the affordable housing sector and will boost housing of all mission from the current government.

- Investors in CPSE (central public sector enterprises) ETFs could get ELSS-like income tax benefits. The government has set a Rs. 1.05 lakh crore divestment target this year. Currently, ELSS are eligible for tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. This will provide an additional instrument to investors for tax-saving and from the macro-economic front; this will help the government for the disinvestment program.

- Aadhaar and PAN would be made interchangeable for tax-filing purpose. This means that if one who doesn’t have a PAN, one can file returns using Aadhaar; this will increase the size of tax payer base and will boost the government revenue.

Misses

- Increase in surcharge for those earning between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore

- No increase in the maximum deduction limit under section 80C

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:05 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.