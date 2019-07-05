App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:04 PM IST

Budget 2019: Remedy for cash deposits in bank account without account holder’s consent

The current system allows any individual to deposit money in any other person’s bank account without consent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a remedy for cash deposits in a person's bank account without her consent.

The current system allows any individual to deposit money in any person’s bank account without his consent. You can simply fill up the cash deposit slip and deposit cash at a bank branch. Alternatively, you can also deposit money in a bank account using the cash deposit machines installed at bank branches and ATM centers if you know the name and the bank account number of the person. The deposits at non-home branches do attract charges.

Such deposits are seen as the income of the bank account holder. And, it would lead to increased tax liability. It also attracts the attention of enforcement and investigative agencies of the government in case of too many cash transactions. There is no recourse for the bank account holder now.

However in her maiden budget speech Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the bank account holders will have a remedy in such a situation. It will be interesting to see how the banking regulator implements this measure.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #banking #Budget 2019 #RBI

