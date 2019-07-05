Budget 2019: PAN, Aadhaar interchangeable for filing ITR, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Individuals who do not have PAN will soon be able to file their ITR by quoting their Aadhaar number.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 announced in her Budget speech that the Aadhaar card could be used interchangeably with the PAN to file income tax returns.Also Read | Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget so far
This will allow those who do not have PAN to be able to file their income tax returns. Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said that Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.Currently, under the Income Tax Act, it is compulsory for resident Indians to submit their Aadhaar number while applying for a PAN card and for submitting their income tax returns. One needs to link their Aadhaar with their PAN before the filing of their income tax returns.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:30 pm