HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:21 PM IST

Budget 2019: India's super-rich peak tax rate, at 42.7%, now higher than US'

Income tax slabs remain same; more surcharge 3-7% raise in surcharge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that the tax rate on the super-rich would go up, with a peak tax rate of 42.7 percent being higher than the US' 40 percent.

Presenting her maiden Budget, Sitharaman said that individuals earning more than Rs 5 crore a year would pay a surcharge of 37 percent on their tax, over above their 30 percent marginal tax. This comes up to an effective rate of 41.1 percent rate (Rs 30 tax on every Rs 100 earned, plus another 37 percent on Rs 30, which is Rs 11.1). Add to that various cess, and the peak tax rate comes up to 42.7 percent.

The surcharge on those earning between Rs 2 and Rs 5 crore increased to 25 percent, bringing their effective tax rate to about 39 percent.

Close

The measures are in lieu of the rising income levels, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her maiden Union Budget on Friday.

Note: A previous version of this story said the peak income tax rate is 38 percent. This has been corrected.

Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #direct tax #Income Tax

