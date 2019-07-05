Budget 2019: FM's proposal to attract retail investors to government bonds

The government wants retail investors to invest in government securities and treasury bills.

In line with the stance taken by the Government, the 2019 Budget decided to take a step further for attracting individual investors to the bond markets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that inter-operability between Reserve Bank of India's (RBI; the banking regulator) depositories and the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) depositories will be introduced in consultation with both these regulators. This will make the process of investing in treasuries and government bonds less cumbersome for individual investors.

At the moment, buying and selling of government securities is cumbersome as we do not get g-secs(government securities) deposited directly in our demat account, like our other equity instruments. The securities are issued in the Securities General Ledger account. And from there, experts say, it is a tedious process to get these securities transferred to our demat account.Pursuant to the announcement made in the Union Budget for 2014-15 on allowing international settlement of Indian debt securities, the RBI, in consultation with the government, had initiated discussions with ICSDs to permit their non-resident clients to transact in government securities. ICSD stands for International Central Securities Depositories. In its first monetary policy meeting for the financial year beginning April 1, 2019, the RBI proposed commencing the process of implementation of international settlement of Government securities by ICSDs

The RBI took one more step in that direction by asking the stock exchanges to act as facilitators or aggregators of bids of their stockbrokers or other retail participants in June, when it met for the second time to decide on the monetary policy in financial year 2019-2020.