Budget 2019: CPSE ETF to come in ELSS variant

The finance minister NIrmala Sitharaman announced in her maiden Budget speech that the government will launch its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in a tax-saving mutual fund scheme format. Popularly referred to an equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS), investments in these schemes are given deduction under section 80C. These schemes come with a three-year lock-in. Presently, only mutual fund schemes offer ELSS schemes. Now, for the first time in India, even an ETF will come in an ELSS format.

The CPSE ETF is an initiative by the government of India to divest its shareholding in select state-owned companies.