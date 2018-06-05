Budget 2018 Podcast: Insurance benefits expectations

The union budget for 2018 is just around the corner. And the insurance industry has hopes that the government will deliver a fine balance of stimulating economic growth, addressing rural aspirations and accelerating job growth while ensuring fiscal consolidation.

However, there is a need for insurance benefits to be made available to the masses at affordable premiums, apart from increasing the limit of tax benefits for health insurance under Section 80D, feel experts.

Industry players say they hope that the government will consider an upward revision in the present deduction limit of Rs 25,000 per family and an additional Rs 30,000 for senior citizens in case of health insurance. There is need for the tax benefit limit for health insurance to be revised, industry experts say. This is due to healthcare inflation rising at a worrying rate of 15% annually because average medical treatment expenses are shooting up. The last revision took place in 2015-16 after a long gap.

Life insurance companies too have high expectations from FM Arun Jaitley. They claim there is a larger social objective that the life insurance sector pursues – that is, providing financial cover to families in the wake of unfortunate incidents. Some industry leaders say there is a pressing need for a separate section under 80C exclusively for term insurance, similar to those available for NPS and health insurance. This, they say, will motivate people to buy adequate risk cover, which will protect their families.

Other insurance companies say the life insurance sector holds strategic significance for the nation. They claim it provides the first layer of financial security. Hence, insurance benefits should be made available to the masses at affordable premiums. India, as of today, has one of the highest protection-gaps in Asia with a penetration level of only around 3%-4% in the country. With GST, the revised tax bracket of 18% on financial products has led to insurance products becoming more expensive, they say.

Lastly, the industry says there is also a need to build a framework of subsidies where insurers are encouraged to reach to rural areas. It’s time that incremental changes be replaced with disruptive focus on building insurance in the country.