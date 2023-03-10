 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book Review | The Psychology of Money, by Morgan Housel

Kalpen Parekh
Mar 11, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

We rarely admit that luck also is important in the results we achieve. We attribute success to our skills. It’s important to know luck matters a lot and invest in such a way that we allow luck to play a positive role.

This book teaches you that you don’t have to be the smartest or numerically inclined to be a successful investor, you just have to make fewer mistakes and use common sense.

When a commentator on CNBC, or any other medium, says “you should buy this stock (or fund)”, keep in mind that they do not know who you are. Are you a teenager trading for fun? Or, an elderly widow on a limited budget?

This is the most important message I want readers to take. Because, while investment advice is very easily distributed, it can’t be generic for a country of 100 million investors in stock markets and mutual funds.

You will find many such simple and useful insights delivered in an inspiringly simple language in Morgan Housel’s book The Psychology of Money.

Let me first share what the book doesn’t do - it doesn’t give you straight answers to the questions you may want to ask – a view on markets, where to invest right now, which sector is hot, which is a good fund, and so on.