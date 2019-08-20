Book Excerpt | A practical guide to effectively availing loans and handling credit

What is a Loan?

I would say a LOANS = Lot Of Awareness Needed before Signing up!

Till the late 1980s, to seek a loan was looked down upon. People never discussed their debts openly. People saved up for anything they wanted to buy. Today, we buy first and then think of repayment. None of us can buy any big ticket asset without at least a partial loan for it. It is almost important or necessary to have a credit card as well.

A loan is usually money, property or some material good that is lent in exchange for future repayment of the loan value amount along with interest or other finance charges. This situation gives rise to the concept of a principal amount and an interest component. Simple interest is charged only on the principal amount of a loan. This means if you take a loan of Rs 3 lakh at 15 percent, you have to repay Rs 3.45 lakh. If the interest doesn't get paid or it is delayed, compound interest is calculated on the accumulated interest of previous unpaid periods. Effectively, compound interest is interest on interest.

As the loan is a contract, it is documented. Both the parties agree to the terms and conditions, amount, tenure of the loan, charges, fees, etc. Hence, when you apply for any loan, it is your duty to understand and go through the entire laundry list before signing up. We are living in the internet age, where all kinds of information is a click away. Most banks, NBFCs, HFCs have all these details on their website. In fact there are loan aggregators who undertake comparisons of loans from different lenders and work out your eligibility, monthly EMIs, etc. All you need to do is search, ask for help and it’s there for you.

As a thumb rule, take any loan only when you can easily repay it. So, for instance, thumb rules ( its getting repeated) suggest that car loan EMIs should not exceed 15 percent of the net monthly income and personal loan EMIs should not exceed 10 percent. Another wise thumb rule: The total repayments due for all your loans and the amounts payable on cards, put together, should not exceed 50 percent of your monthly income.

Whenever you apply for any loan, always ask about:

-The amount of the loan you are going to be receiving. Make sure the mentioned and the actual amounts are the same. There are occasions when lenders will deduct sums equal to three EMIs and disburse the rest of the amount. For example, I had a client who had taken a Personal loan to pay his father's hospital bills. He urgently needed Rs 1.8 lakhs. On paper, the bank approved Rs 1.72 lakhs but he was in for a rude shock when the amount credited to his account was actually Rs 1.48 lakhs only. Such instances hamper your cash flows and can create a major havoc in times of emergencies.

-The rate of interest charged. Always, I repeat always, seek out the best interest rates. Shop around to find out the best deals possible.

-Whether you can make part payments and/or pre-close a loan. If yes, then what are the charges involved. It is always advisable to reduce your debt burden as early as you can, in most cases. Home loans can be prepaid and pre-closed after the stipulated 6 month period. Banks can't charge you for the pre-closure as per the RBI guidelines of 2018. But banks do charge a penalty for foreclosure of Auto loans and Personal loans.

-The documentation needed for processing the loan.

-Hidden charges and fees. Today with multiple banks offering similar products and wooing the same pool of customers, the customer is the king! Most of them forego such charges and fees to attract more customers. You may have seen hoardings that declare "NO GST, STAMP DUTY WAIVER”, etc. So, if a bank charges you fees, you can always choose to look elsewhere.

-Your eligibility and choose the amount that you actually need. Don’t over borrow or pay out of your pocket either.