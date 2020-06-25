Big Story | Relief for taxpayers, deadline for filing income tax return extended till November

In a major relief to taxpayers, the government has pushed the deadline of several direct tax payments including ITR filing, investment deduction claim, PAN-Aaddhar link, tax audit report, issuance of TDS/ TCS certificates, self-assessment tax, etc. Here's all you need to know about the latest deadlines for tax payments.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy