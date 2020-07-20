App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 06:56 PM IST

Big Story | Is faceless income tax assessment system a game-changer for taxpayers?

In this edition of Big Story find out how faceless tax scrutiny works and whether it is helpful.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Income Tax department has disposed of 7,116 cases under the first phase of the faceless assessment system, an official source said.

Since its launch on October 7, 2019, and implementation of the first phase, faceless scrutiny assessment scheme has provided for assessment of income tax in electronic mode, where taxpayers need not see face-to-face any tax officer or visit an I-T office. They can simply e-file a reply on the income tax portal.

