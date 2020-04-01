App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Govt cuts rates on small savings scheme

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra unveils the new interest rates on small saving schemes and explains what prompted the Finance Ministry to cut rates?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Beginning April 1, you will earn less from interest on your investments in small saving schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) as the government has slashed interest rates by 70 to 140 basis points for the April-June quarter.



First Published on Apr 1, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #big story #Business #investing #video

