Big Story | Govt cuts rates on small savings scheme

Beginning April 1, you will earn less from interest on your investments in small saving schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) as the government has slashed interest rates by 70 to 140 basis points for the April-June quarter.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra unveils the new interest rates on small saving schemes and explains what prompted the Finance Ministry to cut rates?