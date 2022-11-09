Bibek Debroy of PM's Economic Advisory Council bats for new income-tax regime

The new income-tax regime ― lower tax rates with fewer deductions and exemptions introduced in Budget 2020 ― might have found few takers so far, but Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), says that it is the future of direct taxes in India. “We must, at some point, agree to move to a completely, exemption-less regime,” he said while addressing the 3rd TIOL Tax Congress & TIOL National Taxation Awards 2022 in the National Capital, earlier this week.

Despite the fact that the new tax regime comes with lower tax rates, most taxpayers still prefer to continue with the older regime while filing their tax returns, because of fewer tax exemptions and deductions available under the new tax regime. According to back-of-the-envelope calculations, under the old income tax regime, for an income of Rs 9-10 lakh, an income tax assesse need not pay any taxes if the benefits of deductions and exemptions available under sections 80C, 80CC1b, 80D, and 24b, standard deduction and some other benefits, are availed.

However, many experts believe that for the new tax regime to take off, the government should abolish or disincentivise the older tax regime. Debroy said that a common strain among taxpayers is that exemptions must go, but somehow are hesitant to let go of exemptions themselves. “That’s why tax simplification does not happen,” he added.

Explaining the consequences and adverse effects of offering too many deductions and exemptions to taxpayers, Debroy said that the government needs money to produce goods and services, provide infrastructure, and so on. To bolster his argument, he reminded the audience that tax collection is just about 15 percent of GDP. “Obviously, someone will have to pay taxes,” he said.

He stressed that these are his personal views, and should not be construed as a recommendation of the PM’s EAC.

If progressivity is to be introduced, it is best done through direct taxes, not indirect taxes, he said.

Debroy said that revenue forgone (through exemptions and deductions) amounts to 5-5.5 percent of GDP every year. So, the moot question is, should those exemptions be there at all, he posed.

Direct tax collection

Debroy pointed out to improvements that have been made on the direct taxes’ front. For instance, the number of people who file income-tax returns (ITR) has gone up dramatically, he said.

According to data released by the Income Tax Department, direct tax collections up to 8th October, 2022, show that gross collections stood at Rs 8.98 lakh crore, up 23.8 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year. Direct tax collections, net of refunds, stood at Rs 7.45 lakh crore, up 16.3 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year. This collection is 52.46 percent of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for financial year 2022-23.

Still, he reiterated that tax collection is just about 15 percent of GDP, which was too little.

Besides, not all who file tax returns, pay taxes. Debroy said that there is a difference between tax evasion and tax avoidance. “Tax evasion is illegal. So, the government has been clamping down on that. But tax avoidance is legal, as it is based on exemptions provided. The moot question is – do we need these tax exemptions? The more tax exemptions I have, the more complicated it becomes. Then I need a chartered accountant, perhaps even a lawyer if there is more litigation.” A simpler tax structure devoid of all exemptions is the way forward, he argued.

Justice Manmohan, Hon’ble Judge of the High Court of Delhi, who was also present at the event, said, “Equity, fairness and justice are vital for any tax system to prevail. After all, taxation is only a means to the end of economic development. It cannot be an end in itself.”

Speaking on the role of tax professionals, Justice Manmohan said that tax professionals must shun artificial devices and ways to evade taxes. “It is hoped that in the years to come Citizens’ Charter is implemented in letter and spirit by the tax department and that the assesses and tax professionals are equally mindful of their duties of being honest tax payers.”