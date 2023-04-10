 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beyond health cover: How employers can widen their insurance bouquet for employees

Abhishek Bondia
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

A motor insurance policy for employees or just an option to cover parents and children over the base cover would go a long way in bringing affordable care to employees. And since employers are bulk buyers, the premium cost will be low.

Employers can also set-up group retail products for employees.

For companies to offer group health, personal accident and term insurance to employees is standard practice. The company bears the cost and all eligible staff are covered from the day they join. This insurance is spelt out in offer letters and sometimes counted as a part of the total compensation. While it is all to the good, employers need to do more.

They need to think deeply about the risks employees face and how they can mitigate those risks. Before company chiefs panic about the cost involved, let me reassure them that this does not have to be a cost for the company yet can result in a material financial savings for employees.

A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always work