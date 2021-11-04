Being conservative in investing and stock market is not bad at all: Sankaran Naren, Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC

Being conservative in investing and the stock market is not bad at all: Sankaran Naren, Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC

Although S. Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC has made his name managing equity funds, he is a strong believer in having debt also in our portfolios. That is asset allocation

With the S&P BSE Sensex having crossed 60,000 in October, those investing in passive funds would have earned around 47 percent in the past year. Are you too late to invest in equities now?

Veteran fund manager Sankaran Naren, the Chief Investment Officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, says that’s quite fine. This Diwali, he shares with us tips on how to effortlessly steer our portfolio in style and light up our investment journey and financial well-being.

Swear by Asset Allocation

If you’re someone who is waiting for the market to correct and on a lookout for the “right” opportunity to enter the market, ditch that idea!

Asset allocation or rebalancing your portfolio is what Naren really recommends this Diwali. He says that instead of focusing too much on equities, other asset classes, too, must be a part of our portfolio. These other asset classes include debt, gold, offshore assets, and real estate.

“You might never find time to do asset allocation. However, there is no right time to enter the market. Timing your market entry is only required when you are investing in a singular asset, which should ideally not be the case.”, says Naren. Your point of focus, while targeting the markets, should not be determining the entry time, but the best diversification strategy or combination of assets you can invest in that can help you maximize your returns, alongside providing you with a suitable cushion in case of a market downfall.

Being conservative and diligent isn’t that bad!

Naren might have made his name for managing equity funds, but he understands fixed income and the debt markets just as well. One scheme that Naren talks about is ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund; the second largest scheme in the hybrid-dynamic asset allocation category, with assets worth Rs 35,737 crore. Like other balanced advantage funds, IBAF too switches between equities and debt, if as per its internally-set parameters, equity markets get too expensive. IBAF, therefore, is well versed with debt.

While we are all conventionally conditioned to venture into high-risk endeavors to make corresponding returns in the market, Naren also sticks by his principle of staying conservative when it comes to investing, by giving due weightage to debt, despite the lower return-generation potential it offers as compared to equity.

That is because debt is essentially a capital conservation asset class, which must form an integral part of your portfolio. The same goes for gold, which should be seen more as a high-functional asset allocation tool rather than a return generating avenue. Per Naren, “Gold is best invested through products like multi-asset funds and fund of funds (FoF) strategies”.

Should invest in IPOs?

With the IPO (Initial Public Offer) mania raging throughout 2021, it is impossible to not be lured into dipping your toes into the primary market, where the foremost intention still remains not that of long-term investments, but rather making a quick buck.

Naren suggests practicing due diligence before investing blindly in any company’s IPOs, noting that discipline, commitment, and research into the fundamentals and performance of the company will serve the investor a whole lot better, given that many companies have vanished off completely post their IPO, a testament to its strength, competitiveness and business value.

Why Naren doesn’t like cryptocurrencies?