Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund collects over Rs 1,200 crore via NFO

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on December 22 said it has mobilised over Rs 1,234.72 crore assets under management (AUM) during the new fund offer (NFO) period of its multi-asset fund.

The NFO for Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund was open from November 28 to December 12, 2022. The fund will reopen for subscriptions on December 26.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This is the second new fund offering by Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd in the last nine months since the formation of the merged entity in March 2022.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund started operations on March 14 as Baroda Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management Company’s merger finally came through after more than two years.

The Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund invests in a mix of equity, fixed income, and gold ETF. “Equity aims to offer capital growth, fixed income could help to generate income and gold ETF aims to provide a hedge during global crisis/ inflation. The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has the potential to perform across market cycles,” the fund house said in a note.