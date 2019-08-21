App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks may seek customer nod before fund transfers to curb illegal deposits: Report

The development comes after multiple instances of deposit frauds post demonetisation, especially into Jan Dhan accounts and is in line with the finance minister budget announcement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry has sought the Reserve Bank of India’s opinion on mandating banks to notify customers about funds being transferred into their accounts and allow them to greenlight or reject the transaction, the Business Standard reports.

The development follows multiple instances of deposit frauds post demonetisation, especially into Jan Dhan accounts, and is in line with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget announcement, the report said.

“Government will initiate steps to empower (bank) account holders to remedy the current situation in which they do not have a control over deposit of cash by others in their accounts,” Sitharaman had said in the budget speech.

The newspaper quoted an official that the service would not be a blanket implementation and customers would have to pay for it.

related news

At present, deposits can be made via the Immediate Payment Services, National Electronic Funds Transfer, or Real Time Gross Settlement using the recipient’s bank account number and bank’s Indian Financial System Code.

Multiple quick deposits were noted in many Jan Dhan accounts post demonetisation. Such “illicit” deposits constituted around 60 percent of the transactions during the period, which the government had launched a probe into, the report said.

 

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Banks #Budget #demonetisation #deposits #Finance Minister #Finance Ministry #funds #Jan Dhan accounts #Nirmala Sitharaman #RBI

