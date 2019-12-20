Banks and fintech wrap 2019: Repo-linked loans, PSB mergers, digital payment boom and PMC Bank crisis

There were a whole host of regulatory changes in the retail banking and fintech spaces that benefited consumers during the year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made loan pricing more transparent by linking interest charged to the repo rate as an external benchmark. The Central Bank also set up banking ombudsman scheme for digital transactions and unified payments interface (UPI) platforms. Here are some of the key happenings in 2019.

Retail loans linked to repo-rate

The key reform, which would benefit borrowers, was the RBI’s announcement that, effective October 1, all banks should adopt an external benchmark for pricing their floating interest rate loans. This move brings in more transparency; now banks are slowly passing on lower rates, something that experts say wasn’t happening earlier. Earlier, home, auto and personal loans were benchmarked to an internal rate that banks fixed (based on their marginal cost of funds) that included a margin, which is also determined by the lenders.

With loans being linked with repo-rate, when interest rates decline, your loan rate will also decrease correspondingly. It also allowed banks to charge a credit-risk premium over external benchmarks for calculating the effective interest rate. In a recent interview to Moneycontrol, Virendra Sethi, Head of Retail Banking and Mortgage at Bank of Baroda said, “This is the best time to switch from marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) to repo rate-linked home loans since there is a difference of 20 basis points in MCLR and repo rate-linked loans offered by most banks. After switching to repo rate-linked loans, borrowers will save on their equated monthly instalments (EMIs).”

The PMC bank crisis

In September, the RBI revealed that it had taken over the operation of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank). The bank’s management was superseded and the board was dissolved by the RBI, causing panic among depositors and account holders. This happened because the RBI found irregularities in lending and reporting of non-performing assets by this co-operative bank. An investigation is currently going on. However, the RBI took some important steps to safeguard the interest of depositors.

PMC Bank has been barred from carrying out a majority of its routine business transactions for six months. The restrictions, which apply to both lending and withdrawal, meant that a customer was allowed to withdraw Rs 1,000 once over the entire six-month period from his/her savings or current account or any other deposit account. Gradually, over the next few weeks, the RBI increased the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000, once over the entire six-month period. The central bank has allowed withdrawals of up to Rs 1 lakh for expenses related to marriage, medical emergencies and education.

However, depositors still remain worried about the likelihood and the timeline for recovering their money. A retail banker, requesting anonymity, said, “After completion of six months, RBI will decide whether to relax further restrictions on withdrawal or extend the period based on the outcome of the inspection. If the discrepancies found can be corrected over the course of time, by sale of assets or other measures, the bank's functions will be reinstated.” In case the RBI decides on complete closure of the banking operations, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) will swing into action and customers will be eligible to claim up to Rs 1 lakh of their deposits with the bank.

Mega merger of public sector banks

If you are a customer of Corporation Bank, Canara Bank or Andhra Bank, then 2020 will bring in big changes for you, as the three entities merge. In August, the finance minister announced mega bank mergers. This consolidation will bring down the total number of PSBs in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017. The government has announced merger of weaker banks with stronger ones, which will protect the interest of depositors and shareholders.

Khushroo Panthaky, Director at Grant Thornton Advisory says, “Technology is a prime consideration in a banking consolidation and therefore these mergers have been decided considering the technology platforms of the banks. The merged entity would have a much better geographical reach. This would enable penetration and improved financial inclusion.”

There is likely to be a certain amount of branch rationalisation, as more than one merging entity may have branches in the vicinity. There may be disruption of locker facilities, as also some ATMs being reshuffled etc. On the brighter side, for customers, the shared infrastructure will come as a big plus. For instance, there will be no cross-bank ATM usage fees among the merged banks.

Banking ombudsman scheme for digital transactions

Digital payments in general have picked up, aided by large technology companies entering the fray. There has been solid growth in the volume and value of mobile wallet transactions in the last three years. According to the RBI, as of March 2019, mobile wallet transactions (in volume terms) stood at 414.2 crore, nearly six times more than the March 2016 figure of 60.4 crore. In value terms, as of March 2019, it stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore, nearly nine times higher than the March 2016 figure.

Mobile payment applications such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) using the UPI are also becoming popular among consumers. Transactions through the UPI in value terms were at an all-time high in October 2019. They crossed Rs 1.91 lakh crore in value.

Vikram Babbar, Partner and Financial Services Lead, Forensic & Integrity Services, EY says, “Increased scale of digital transactions has led to a steady increase in customer complaints – a proportion of which is also related to fraud and misconduct.” So, to resolve customer grievances, the RBI launched the ombudsman scheme for digital transactions in January. An individual can file a complaint with the digital ombudsman if the issuer does not reply within 30 days of raising a complaint, rejects the complaint or does not provide a satisfactory response.

In October, the RBI also directed large pre-paid instrument (PPI) issuers such as Paytm, Mobikwik, Zeta India, PayU, PhonePe and Amazon Pay to set up an internal ombudsman mechanism to address customers' grievances. Most of the large PPIs would have an internal redressal system, but now they will have a formal body as per the regulator’s directions.

Akshat Saxena, Co-Founder of digital payment solution firm ePayLater says, “An effective mechanism towards resolution of complaints will go a long way in building confidence amongst customers, and will aid adoption of digital transactions across the board. At the same time, it would reinforce the need to deliver the highest quality of service amongst service providers.”

Promotes online payments

From January 2020, the RBI has directed banks not to charge savings account holders for online national electronic funds transfer (NEFT).

Since July, RBI had already waived off the real time gross settlement system (RTGS) and NEFT processing charges. So, banks were already passing on these benefits to customers. Banks such as SBI and ICICI Bank already waived off RTGS and NEFT charges from July 1 for online transactions.