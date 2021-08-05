Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fee on gold, home, car loans till September 30

Source: ShutterStock

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday announced various offers for its retail customer, including waiver of processing fee for gold, housing, and car loans till September 30, 2021.

The lender is offering housing loans and car loans at an interest rate starting from 6.90 percent and 7.30 percent respectively, a release said.

The retail loan products are backed by several features like two free EMIs on regular repayment in housing loans, loan facility up to 90 percent in car and housing loans, no prepayment or pre-closure or part payment charges, it said.

The lender said it has revamped its gold loan scheme and is offering loans up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 7.10 percent.

There is zero processing fee for gold loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

The bank’s executive director Hemant Tamta said with the ’Retail Bonanza-Monsoon Dhamaka’ offer, the customers will be benefit from lower rates and waiver of processing fee offer.