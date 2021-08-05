MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fee on gold, home, car loans till September 30

The lender is offering housing loans and car loans at an interest rate starting from 6.90 percent and 7.30 percent respectively, a release said.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
Source: ShutterStock

Source: ShutterStock

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday announced various offers for its retail customer, including waiver of processing fee for gold, housing, and car loans till September 30, 2021.

The lender is offering housing loans and car loans at an interest rate starting from 6.90 percent and 7.30 percent respectively, a release said.

The retail loan products are backed by several features like two free EMIs on regular repayment in housing loans, loan facility up to 90 percent in car and housing loans, no prepayment or pre-closure or part payment charges, it said.

The lender said it has revamped its gold loan scheme and is offering loans up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 7.10 percent.

There is zero processing fee for gold loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

Close
The bank’s executive director Hemant Tamta said with the ’Retail Bonanza-Monsoon Dhamaka’ offer, the customers will be benefit from lower rates and waiver of processing fee offer.
PTI
Tags: #Bank of Maharashtra #Business #personal finance
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:04 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.