Bank of India MF, ex-CEO, wife, daughter and officials settle case with SEBI

Kayezad E Adajania
Dec 28, 2022 / 11:54 PM IST

A SEBI inspection of Bank of India Mutual Fund, earlier known as BOI-AXA MF, conducted in 2018-19 found instances of violations regarding inter-scheme transfers and valuations. It also observed CEO, his wife, and their daughter have withdrawn their money from the fund.

The Bank of India mutual fund (MF) settled an investigation with- and initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India - India’s capital market regulator.

SEBI had accused the fund house, India’s 30th largest fund house with assets of around Rs 3,369.95 crore as on November 2022, of violating debt security valuations norms and observed that it had unfairly transferred bad securities, which were also classified as high-risk schemes, into low and medium-risk schemes.

SEBI also observed that Bank of India MF’s former chief executive officer (CEO), Sandeep Dasgupta, withdrew a sizeable amount of his investments from the fund house.

In its settlement order that SEBI put out on December 28, it said that it had observed that Dasgupta “was in possession of all unpublished material information about the valuation of the defaulted securities and while possessing the said information, he withdrew almost his entire investment from the fund to his advantage”.

SEBI says not just his own fund, Dasgupta’s wife and daughter also redeemed their investments after allegedly knowing the dire straits that the fund house was in.

SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 93.60 lakh on Dasgupta (he is no longer the fund house’s chief executive), and Rs 39 lakh each on Dasgupta’s wife and daughter. Additionally, SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1.36 crore on the fund house, Rs 39 lakh on its compliance officer (at the time) Rajesh Chawathe, and Rs 45.50 lakh on Alok Singh, the fund house’s chief investment officer, who heads the fund management team.