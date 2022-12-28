Bank of India MF, ex-CEO, wife, daughter and officials settle case with SEBI

The Bank of India mutual fund (MF) settled an investigation with- and initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India - India’s capital market regulator.

SEBI had accused the fund house, India’s 30th largest fund house with assets of around Rs 3,369.95 crore as on November 2022, of violating debt security valuations norms and observed that it had unfairly transferred bad securities, which were also classified as high-risk schemes, into low and medium-risk schemes.

SEBI also observed that Bank of India MF’s former chief executive officer (CEO), Sandeep Dasgupta, withdrew a sizeable amount of his investments from the fund house.

In its settlement order that SEBI put out on December 28, it said that it had observed that Dasgupta “was in possession of all unpublished material information about the valuation of the defaulted securities and while possessing the said information, he withdrew almost his entire investment from the fund to his advantage”.

SEBI says not just his own fund, Dasgupta’s wife and daughter also redeemed their investments after allegedly knowing the dire straits that the fund house was in.

SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 93.60 lakh on Dasgupta (he is no longer the fund house’s chief executive), and Rs 39 lakh each on Dasgupta’s wife and daughter. Additionally, SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1.36 crore on the fund house, Rs 39 lakh on its compliance officer (at the time) Rajesh Chawathe, and Rs 45.50 lakh on Alok Singh, the fund house’s chief investment officer, who heads the fund management team.

The case SEBI conducted an inspection of the Bank of India Mutual Fund (known as BOI AXA MF at the time) between August 2018 and February 2019. It found several violations at the fund house with regard to the valuation of debt securities, inter-scheme transfers of securities, and the CEO and his family redeeming their holdings, unfairly. Much of the year 2020 went by in SEBI seeking explanations from the fund house. SEBI initiated its adjudication proceedings against the fund house after it was convinced that it needed to be investigated in detail. In May 2022, SEBI issued a show cause notice to the fund house. In July 2022, exactly two months later, BOI MF decided to settle the matter with SEBI, by paying a penalty. To be sure, a settlement is neither an admission nor a denial of the accusations. Dasgupta resigned from the fund house in March 2021. Anthony Heradia took over as the fund house's CEO in August 2021 but resigned in February 2022. In October 2022, Mohit Bhatia joined the fund house as its CEO. Bhatia was earlier employed at Canara Robeco MF between 2013 and September 2022. Templeton, 2.0 Dasgupta’s conduct bears a striking resemblance to what happened in Franklin Templeton India MF. Vivek Kudva, former head of Asia-Pacific distribution at Franklin Templeton, and his wife Roopa Kudva had withdrawn Rs 30.70 crore from the six debt funds, days before they were wound up in April 2020. SEBI had found the fund house, its trustee company, and eight other senior fund house officials, guilty of mismanagement of debt funds, in a series of detailed orders in August 2021. Kudva’s and his wife’s conduct was part of SEBI’s investigation. Franklin Templeton MF contested the orders at the Securities Appellate Tribunal(SAT). The SAT is a tribunal body that hears appeals against orders that are passed by SEBI. The FT India case has not yet appeared for hearing at the SAT.

Kayezad E Adajania heads the personal finance bureau at Moneycontrol. He has been covering mutual funds and personal finance for the past two decades, having worked in Mint and Outlook Money magazine. Kayezad was the founding member of Mint’s personal finance team when it was set up in 2009.

READ MORE