Bank fixed deposit: Here are the latest FD interest rates at 7.5%

The interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) ranging from 7 percent to 7.5 percent are being offered by many banks. Fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years are offered by top lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others.

Small Finance Banks offered 7.5 percent interest is offered to general customers across select maturities and 8 percent to senior citizens. During coronavirus pandemic, these banks had reduced interest rates. These banks were offering up to 9 percent interest rate previously.

Latest FD interest rates by Jana Small Finance Bank

Days Interest rates 7-14 days 2.50% 15-60 3% 61-90 3.75% 91-180 4.5% 181-364 6% 1 year 6.75% 1 Year - 2 Years 7.00% 2 Years-3 Years 7.00% 3 Year- 5 Years 7.25% 5 Years 7.00% 5 Years - 10 Years 6.50%

Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from December 22. Jana Small Finance Bank offers 2.5 percent to 7.25 percent interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points on these deposits. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with a maturity period 3 years to less than 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.25 percent and 7.75 percent to general customers and senior citizens respectively.

Latest FD interest rates by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Days Interest rates 7 Days to 45 Days 3% 46 Days to 90 Days 3.25% 91 Days to 180 Days 4% 181 Days to 364 Days 6% 365 Days to 699 Days 6.75% 700 Days 7% 701 Days to 3652 Days 6.75%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank deposits are with effect from October 19Bank provides interest rate ranging from 3 percent to 7 percent to the general public and 3.50 percent to 7.50 percent to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with a maturity period 700 days. These deposits will fetch senior citizens 7.5 percent interest. For general customers, the rate of interest will be 7 percent.

Latest FD interest rates by Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Days Interest rate 7 days to 14 days 4% 15 days to 45 days 4% 46 days to 90 days 5% 91 days to 6 months 5.50% Above 6 months to 9 months 6.25% Above 9 months to less than 1 year 6.50% 1 year to 2 years 6.75% Above 2 years to 3 years 7.15% Above 3 years to less than 5 years 7.25% 5 years 7.50% Above 5 years to 10 years 10%

Suryoday Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from September 15. Bank offers 4 percent to 7.50 percent for general customers. On deposits maturing in 5 years, the bank gives the highest rate of interest. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.50 percent.

Latest FD interest rates by North East Small Finance Bank

Days Interest rate 7 days to 14 days 3% 15 days to 29 days 3% 30 days to 45 days 3.25% 46 days to 90 days 4% 91-180 days 4.25% 181-364 days 5.25% 365 days to 729 days 7% 730 days to less than 1095 7.50% 1096 days to less than 1825 days 6.50% 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25%

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from September 14. Bank offers interest rate ranging from 3 percent to 7.5 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. These deposits will fetch interests 7.5 percent.